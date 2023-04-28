Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Capital and 7 rgns of Kazakhstan to brace for frosts

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2023, 19:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Low temperatures are predicted in the capital and five regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet, the National Weather Agency.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for -1C frosts in the north in the nighttime on April 29. Temperatures are to drop to -2-7C in most parts of the region in the nighttime on April 30-May 2.

-3-5C frosts are forecast for Astana city in the nighttime on April 30-May 3.

Akmola region is to see temperatures drop to -1-6C in the nighttime on April 30-May 3.

Aktobe region is to expect ground frosts of -2C in the north on April 30-May 2.

Karaganda region is to brace for -2-7C frosts in the north on April 30-May 2, and in most parts in the nighttime on May 3.

Kostanay region is to see temperatures fall to -3C in the north in the nighttime on April 30-May 2.

Pavlodar region is to expect -2-7C frosts in the north and west on April 30, and in most parts in the nighttime on May 1-3.

-3C temperatures are predicted in the north and east of Ulytau region in the nighttime on April 30-May 3.


Astana   Weather in Kazakhstan  
