    Capacity increased at Konysbayev checkpoint on Kazakh-Uzbek border

    23 November 2022, 15:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The capacity of the reconstructed Konysbayev checkpoint has been increased, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Bakytzhan Slyamov, deputy chair of the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry, the area of Konysbayev checkpoint was almost doubled from 3,5 to 6 ha following the reconstruction works carried out at the expense of the budgetary funds in 2020.

    Konysbayev checkpoint is one of the largest on the Kazakh-Uzbek border.

    Its daily capacity stands at 1.5 thousand vehicles and 10 thousand individuals in both directions of movement, including 1,000 trucks and 500 passenger vehicles.

    During Konysbayev checkpoint’s operation from 2019, up to 230,525 vehicles have passed through it. Customs duties and taxes worth KZT3,248mln were received.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
