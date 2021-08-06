Go to the main site
    Canoeist Yemelyanov fails to qualify for men’s 1,000m event semis at Olympics

    6 August 2021, 12:40

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Sergey Yemelyanov of Kazakhstan finished fourth in the Quarterfinal 1 of the Men’s Canoe Single 1,000m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstani canoeist Yemelyanov was fourth clocking with a time of 4:21.734 in the Men’s Canoe Single 1,000m Quarterfinal 1 of the Tokyo Olympics, failing to qualify for the next round.

    In total, Team Kazakhstan has won seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

