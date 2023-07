Cane fire at Ile Balkhash nature reserve contained

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM The cane fire in Ile Balkhash nature reserve has been suppressed, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

The fire was localized on July 9 at 06:10 pm and extinguished on July 10 at 11:24 am.

No casualties were reported. 26 people and 13 units of equipment were deployed to tackle the fire.