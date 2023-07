KONAYEV. KAZINFORM The cane fire in Ile Balkhash nature reserve has been suppressed, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

The fire was localized on July 9 at 06:10 pm and extinguished on July 10 at 11:24 am.

No casualties were reported. 26 people and 13 units of equipment were deployed to tackle the fire.