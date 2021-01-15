Go to the main site
    Candidature of Nurlan Nigmatullin proposed for Majilis Speaker

    15 January 2021, 12:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputies proposed the candidature of Nurlan Nigmatullin for Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of the VII convocation, Kazinform reports.

    On January 14 at the meeting of the Nur Otan faction Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested the candidature of Nurlan Nigmatullin.

    Deputies of the Majilis Darkhan Mynbai anf Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov called today to support the candidature of Nurlan Nigmatullin for the post of the Speaker of the Majilis.

    The Ak Zhol faction also decided to back the candidacy of Nurlan Nigmatullin. Azat Peruashev said that they have worked together for a couple of years and all know his managerial and personal skills.

    The faction of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan also called to support nomination of Nurlan Nigmatullin.

    As earlier reported, the first session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation took place in Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

