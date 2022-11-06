Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Candidate for president Saltanat Tursynbekova meets with human rights defenders in Almaty

    6 November 2022, 15:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Candidate for presidency Saltanat Tursynbekova met with human rights defenders in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    Attending the meeting were human rights defenders, founders of NGOs, and opinion leaders.

    Among issues raised were domestic violence, single-parent families, mothers of many children, single mothers, preferential mortgages, human trafficking, protection of children’s rights, poverty, income inequality, difficulties talented youth face in their realization, and youth brain drain, local executive bodies’ indifference to the issues of human rights defenders.

    Following the meeting, Kazakh presidential candidate Saltanat Tursynbekova was proposed to set up a women’s party that will push the abovementioned issues.

    Almaty region is the sixth stop as Tursynbekova continues her election campaign. Earlier she visited the Kazakh capital, Shymkent city, as well as Karaganda, Akmola, and Turkestan regions.

    To note, the 2022 Kazakh presidential election campaign began with six candidates on October 21, 2022. Kazkahstan to hold an early presidential election on November 20, 2022.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Human rights 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Candidate for president Meiram Kazhyken meets members of education trade unions in Kaskelen
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays