Candidate for president Saltanat Tursynbekova meets with human rights defenders in Almaty

6 November 2022, 15:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Candidate for presidency Saltanat Tursynbekova met with human rights defenders in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Attending the meeting were human rights defenders, founders of NGOs, and opinion leaders.

Among issues raised were domestic violence, single-parent families, mothers of many children, single mothers, preferential mortgages, human trafficking, protection of children’s rights, poverty, income inequality, difficulties talented youth face in their realization, and youth brain drain, local executive bodies’ indifference to the issues of human rights defenders.

Following the meeting, Kazakh presidential candidate Saltanat Tursynbekova was proposed to set up a women’s party that will push the abovementioned issues.

Almaty region is the sixth stop as Tursynbekova continues her election campaign. Earlier she visited the Kazakh capital, Shymkent city, as well as Karaganda, Akmola, and Turkestan regions.

To note, the 2022 Kazakh presidential election campaign began with six candidates on October 21, 2022. Kazkahstan to hold an early presidential election on November 20, 2022.


News