Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Candidate for president Meiram Kazhyken meets members of education trade unions in Kaskelen

15 November 2022, 15:15
Candidate for president Meiram Kazhyken meets members of education trade unions in Kaskelen
15 November 2022, 15:15

Candidate for president Meiram Kazhyken meets members of education trade unions in Kaskelen

KASKELEN. KAZINFORM – Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken held a meeting with members of the education trade unions in Kaskelen, Kazinform cites the press service of the candidate’s headquarters.

Candidate for presidency Meiram Kazhyken told the teachers about his election program, noting the high status of teachers in children’s upbringing and identity formation.

The meeting also discussed housing issues, election of akims (governors) of all levels, social protection, development of independent trade unions as part of the civil society, and increasing the quality of medical services.

The presidential election campaign begun on October 21, 2022, and will end the day before the election.

Kazakhstan is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022.


Related news
Kazakh delegation attends 18th Meeting of CA-EU FMs
President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty
Head of State holds meeting with students and young scholars in Almaty
Read also
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News