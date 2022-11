Candidate for presidency Nurlan Auesbayev urges holding debates

4 November 2022, 21:02

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The candidate for presidency Nurlan Auesbayev calls the Central Election Commission to hold nationwide debates involving people’s coalition next week, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21, 2022 to run until November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.