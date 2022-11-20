Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Candidate for presidency Kazhyken takes a ballot

20 November 2022, 12:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Meiram Kazhyken cast his vote in the election, Kazinform reports.

He arrived at the polling station No.113 at 11:04 a.m.

Kazhyken was nominated for the presidency by the «Amanat» Union of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan republican public organization.

The representatives of the headquarters led by Kazhyken met with the voters in Kostanay, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan regions and the city of Shymkent.

The presidential election started in 15 regions of Kazakhstan.


News