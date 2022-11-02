Go to the main site
    Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met locals in Yessik

    2 November 2022, 18:11

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met with the voters in the town of Yessik, Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    The locals, specialists of preschool educational centres took part in the meeting to debate children’s security issues.

    Earlier she visited Talgar town in Almaty region.

    As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20. The Central Election Commission registered 6 presidential candidates.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region 2022 Presidential Election
