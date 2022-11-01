Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met locals in Talgar

1 November 2022, 21:34
Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met locals in Talgar
1 November 2022, 21:34

Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met locals in Talgar

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met with the voters in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

She visited the milk processing and sour-milk products workshops of Saiypzhamal Otep in the village of Tuzdybastau. She said that this family is an indicative of continuity of generations when the national interests and traditions laid the foundation for the family-run business. She, her children and grandchildren make their contribution to the country’s development producing kurt, airan, zhent.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20. The Central Election Commission registered 6 presidential candidates.


Related news
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News