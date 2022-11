Candidate for presidency Auesbayev meets voters in Uralsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Nurlan Auesbayev met with voters in Uralsk, Kazinform reports.

The meeting was held at the Gagarin Cinema Hall. During the meeting Auesbayev told those present about the main provisions of his election program.

As reported earlier, he visited Aktobe and Akmola regions, the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and Astana.