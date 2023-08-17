Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Cancers among younger Americans under 50 on rise: study

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 August 2023, 10:47
Cancers among younger Americans under 50 on rise: study

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Cancers among younger Americans under 50 years of age are increasing at an alarming rate, with gastrointestinal cancers climbing at the fastest rates, according to a new study published on Wednesday.

In this cohort study of 562,145 people with early-onset cancer in the United States from 2010 to 2019, the incidence rates of early-onset cancers increased substantially over this period, Xinhua reports.

Although breast cancer had the highest number of incident cases, gastrointestinal cancers had the fastest-growing incidence rates among all early-onset cancers, according to the study published in JAMA Network Open.

These data may be useful for the development of surveillance strategies and funding priorities, said the study.


World News   Healthcare   Cancer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular