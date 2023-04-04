Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Cancer cases worldwide are expected to increase by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

If the rates of cancer remain stable and population growth and aging continue in parallel, it is estimated that 28 million new cases will be seen globally by 2040, the WHO said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Also, it is expected that there will be a 54.9% rise in cancer cases until 2040 compared to 2020, with this increase being 60.6% higher for men than for women.

Cancer, the second most common cause of death, is diagnosed in 734,000 people every year, with one out of every six deaths worldwide in 2020 due to cancer.

More than 19.2 million people were diagnosed with cancer across the world in 2020, while over 9.9 million died due to the disease.

The most common types of cancer are known as lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, and liver in men, and breast, colorectal, lung, cervix, and thyroid in women.

Meanwhile, around 400,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year around the world.

The physical, emotional, and economic burden of the disease continues to increase worldwide, making it an extremely difficult situation to manage in many middle- and lower-income countries.

Some 30-50% of cancer-related deaths can be prevented with early diagnosis and effective treatment, while a significant number of patients do not have access to timely diagnosis and treatment.

Treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and bone marrow transplant are the most common treatments for cancer.

Asia has the most cancer cases with over 9.5 million, according to data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer.



