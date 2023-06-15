Go to the main site
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes

    15 June 2023, 12:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Canada, a group of authoritative Canadian experts visited Kazakhstan to meet with the leadership of Kazakhstan’s leading research institutions and participate in the Astana International Forum, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Canadian delegation included representatives from leading Canadian think tanks such as Distinguished Fellow of Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada and Professor at McGill University Bart Edes and Senior Fellow and Director of the Foreign Policy, National Defense and National Security Program at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute Jonathan Miller.

    During the visit, Canadian experts held meetings with the leadership of leading Kazakh analytical institutions, such as the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies under Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan, and with representatives of the Center for International Programs under Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education. During the meetings, parties exchanged views on topical issues on the global and regional agenda, and also considered the prospects for establishing cooperation. They also discussed issues of initiating collaboration, including exchange programs, conducting joint research and events, organizing internships and mutual visits of experts.

    Canadian representatives also participated to the Astana International Forum (AIF) – a new international conference to restore the culture of multilateralism at the global level. They had meetings with the leadership of the central government authorities of Kazakhstan, and attended the «Astana Finance Days 2023» annual international financial conference. Canadian experts highly appreciated the role of Kazakhstan in rapprochement of the positions of countries to address the current and global challenges of our time.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

