Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.58 eur/kzt 497.92

    rub/kzt 6.83 cny/kzt 68.62
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Canadian doctors pioneer medical procedure to treat inoperable brain tumor

    12 January 2023, 20:58

    TRENTON. KAZINFORM Doctors in Canada have performed the world's first chemotherapy on a child's inoperable brain tumor using ultrasound, it was reported this week.

    The hope is that the procedure, done during a clinical trial at Toronto's Hospital for SickKids and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, will lead to better treatment for terminal brain tumors in children, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The problem in treating the brain tumor is what is called the blood-brain barrier, a protective network of cells that can prevent doctors from reaching and treating areas in the brain, doctors said.

    In the medical first, doctors used focused ultrasound technology to temporarily open the barrier with soundwaves, allowing a drug to pass through and treat the tumor.

    «Focused ultrasound is an innovative and non-invasive approach to more effectively delivering chemotherapy directly to the tumor,«said Dr. Nir Lipsman, director of Sunnybrook's Harquail Centre for Neuromodulation, in a statement.

    »Our hope is that this continued research will bring us closer to enhancing treatments to help change the course of the disease.»

    The disease is called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). It is the most common form of brain tumor in children under the age of 15.

    «Current treatment for DIPG is limited to radiation, which can slow progression of the tumor for a period of time but does not have longer-term effects,» said Dr. James Rutka, director of the Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre.

    «Focused ultrasound technology is a promising drug-delivery strategy that is helping us penetrate the blood-brain barrier in a novel way. Conducting this trial will help us build new and innovative treatment pathways for children with DIPG,» he said.

    Further studies will be conducted with 10 patients between five and 18 years of age who have DIPG.


    Photo: aa.com.tr
    World News Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UN agency says past 8 years warmest on record
    Thousands of university staff across UK to strike for 18 days
    Global warming driving shift in water cycle: Australian study
    Urban leafy areas help to protect heart health: study
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
    2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
    3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
    4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
    5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan