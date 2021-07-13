Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Canadian Ambassador to Kazakhstan completes his diplomatic mission

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 July 2021, 13:40
Canadian Ambassador to Kazakhstan completes his diplomatic mission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev held meeting with Canadian Ambassador Nicholas Brousseau due to the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the meeting, interlocutors noted that important areas of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canada are agriculture and mining as well as the academic exchange and cooperation between the international development agencies of the two countries KazAID and CIDA etc.

It was noted with satisfaction that the political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the two countries were held successfully in March 2021.

In this context, the Ambassador's significant contribution to the development of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations was stressed.

Nicholas Brousseau has served as the Ambassador of Canada to Kazakhstan for four years, during which bilateral ties in many areas have been strengthened. It should be noted that Canada is among the 10 largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan, with a total investment volume of more than 6 billion US dollars.

Taking into account Nicolas Brousseau's personal contribution to the development of bilateral ties, a Letter of Thanks of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was handed to the Canadian diplomat.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%