Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Canada to fly 325 citizens out of Wuhan

    4 February 2020, 13:29

    TRENTON. KAZINFORM A plane is expected to fly to Vietnam Monday before proceeding on to China to pick up 325 Canadians.

    Canadian officials said Monday they are awaiting permission to land at Wuhan, the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «It will land in Hanoi, Vietnam and deploy to Wuhan, where the airspace is currently closed, once the Government of China has given authorization to land,» Canadian officials said in a statement.

    Canadian Armed Forces medical staff will also be on board the chartered plane.

    The 325 passengers being airlifted home will land at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ontario, where they will undergo health screening and be quarantined for 14 days.

    Canadians who have already showed symptoms of the virus in China will not be allowed on the plane, officials said.

    «The government of Canada takes the health and safety of Canadians, both at home and abroad, very seriously,» said Foreign Minister Francois Philippe Champagne in a statement.

    «We are talking action to return Canadians home from Wuhan, China, while ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to prevent and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.»

    Canadian Health officials will hold a press conference Monday to update citizens on the coronavirus situation in Canada. Officials have said four cases have been diagnosed so far.

    More than 17,000 have been diagnosed worldwide and there have been 362 deaths to date.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events