Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Canada's population reaches 40 million

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 June 2023, 10:53
Canada's population reaches 40 million Photo: english.news.cn

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM Canada's population reached a milestone of 40 million as of June 16, 2023, Statistics Canada announced Friday.

Canada's population is currently growing at a record-setting pace. In 2022, the number of Canadians rose by 1,050,110, which marks the first time in Canadian history that the population grew by over 1 million people in a single year with the annual growth rate reaching 2.7 percent, Xinhua reports.

While the previous growth rate record in the 1950s was mostly attributed to the high number of births during the post-war baby boom, international migration accounted for nearly all growth recorded in 2022, the national statistical agency said.

Canada is by far leading the G7 countries for population growth and this has been the case for the last two decades, the agency said.

If this rate of population growth was to stay constant in the years to come, the Canadian population could double in about 26 years, Statistics Canada said.


Demography    Statistics   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023