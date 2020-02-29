Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Canada's main stock index suffers worst week since 2008

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 February 2020, 13:39
TORONTO. KAZINFORM Canada's main stock index continued plunging Friday for a sixth-straight day, concluding its worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index dropped 454.39 points, or 2.7 percent, to close Friday at 16,263.05 points, a loss on the week of nearly 1,700 points, or 9.5 percent, Xinhua reports.

The energy sector dropped 0.7 percent as oil prices plummeted amid fears of slowing economic growth. The financials sector slipped 2.6 percent and the industrial sector fell 2.2 percent.


