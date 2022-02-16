Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Canada eases on-arrival test requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers

    16 February 2022, 12:47

    OTTAWA. KAIZNFORM - Canada is easing the on-arrival test requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28 as the latest wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant has passed its peak, Public Health Agency of Canada announced Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    According to the press release, travellers may still be selected for random testing upon arrival but will no longer have to quarantine while awaiting their test results.

    Travellers can instead opt for a rapid antigen test approved by the countries they are coming from.

    Currently, all travellers, regardless of vaccine status, must provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test, within 72 hours of their scheduled flight or land entry into Canada.

    The government is also easing its advisory recommending Canadians avoid non-essential travel due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

    Restrictions on unvaccinated children younger than 12 and travelling with vaccinated adults are also being lifted. They will no longer need to wait and self isolate before attending school, daycare, or camps.

    Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to be tested on arrival into Canada and must quarantine for 14 days, the press release said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    4 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    5 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay