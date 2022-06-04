Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Canada confirms 58 cases of monkeypox

    4 June 2022, 12:49

    OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - Canada has confirmed 58 cases of monkeypox, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

    Speaking to reporters at a health briefing, Tam said the confirmed cases have been reported nationally, including 52 cases from Quebec, five from Ontario and one from Alberta.

    She said the risk of exposure to monkeypox «isn't exclusive to any group or setting,» warning that anyone could get infected and spread the virus if they come into close contact with an infected person or their contaminated objects.

    At present, at least 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 30 non-endemic countries worldwide, Tam said.

    Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, according to the World Health Organization.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News WHO Monkeypox
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events