Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Canada confirms 58 cases of monkeypox

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 June 2022, 12:49
Canada confirms 58 cases of monkeypox

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - Canada has confirmed 58 cases of monkeypox, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

Speaking to reporters at a health briefing, Tam said the confirmed cases have been reported nationally, including 52 cases from Quebec, five from Ontario and one from Alberta.

She said the risk of exposure to monkeypox «isn't exclusive to any group or setting,» warning that anyone could get infected and spread the virus if they come into close contact with an infected person or their contaminated objects.

At present, at least 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 30 non-endemic countries worldwide, Tam said.

Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, according to the World Health Organization.


World News   WHO   Monkeypox  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year