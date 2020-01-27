Go to the main site
    Cambodia reports 1st case of new coronavirus infection

    27 January 2020, 22:04

    PHNOM PENH. KAZINFORM - Cambodia on Monday reported its first confirmed case of the deadly new coronavirus that has been rapidly spreading from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Kyodo reports.

    Health Minister Mam Bunheng told a press conference that the virus was detected by the Pasteur Institute in a 60-year-old Chinese man who arrived from Wuhan on last Thursday.

    The minister said three family members who accompanied him tested negative for the virus.

    Besides Cambodia and mainland China, confirmed cases of infection have been recorded in Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

