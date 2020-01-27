Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Cambodia reports 1st case of new coronavirus infection

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 22:04
Cambodia reports 1st case of new coronavirus infection

PHNOM PENH. KAZINFORM - Cambodia on Monday reported its first confirmed case of the deadly new coronavirus that has been rapidly spreading from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Kyodo reports.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng told a press conference that the virus was detected by the Pasteur Institute in a 60-year-old Chinese man who arrived from Wuhan on last Thursday.

The minister said three family members who accompanied him tested negative for the virus.

Besides Cambodia and mainland China, confirmed cases of infection have been recorded in Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President