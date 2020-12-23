Call for Proposals: Photographs illustrating the topic of safety of women journalists

ALMATY. KAZINFORM UNESCO is inviting professional photographers from all over the world to send a sample of their best photographs depicting female journalists in situations which threaten their safety, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office’s official website reads.

UNESCO is looking for images that depict or illustrate female journalists working in a variety of situations, for example:

- Female journalists reporting from a conflict zone;

- Female journalists covering protests or demonstrations;

- Female journalists working online and dealing with digital safety threats (online violence or abuse);

- Female journalists working on investigations into cases of corruption, trafficking, political wrongdoing or environmental crimes;

- Female journalists in protected vehicles or in front of media houses with protection

Any other case in which women journalists are working in challenging situations.

We are particularly interested in photos that can be used to illustrate the different gender-specific risks that women journalists face, including: online violence and harassment; harassment in the newsroom; harassment faced by female sports journalists; etc.

We encourage photos depicting female journalists of different ethnicities, ages and physical abilities. Photos displaying only or primarily male journalists will not be retained. Regional diversity will be taken into account in the selection of the photos. All photos should comply with high ethical standards and treat all subjects with respect and dignity.

As the United Nations agency with a specific mandate to promote «the free flow of ideas by word and image», UNESCO carried out a range of activities to foster freedom of expression and its corollary of press freedom. In this context, it also seeks to raise awareness about the challenges faced by journalists in the exercise of their work.

The selected photographs will help to raise awareness on the working conditions of female journalists and the specific threats that they face as well as to illustrate UNESCO activities contributing to the safety of women journalists.

The photographs will be chosen for their artistic, creative and original content. UNESCO will establish a contract with the photographers and purchase the selected photographs, whereby non-exclusive rights for the selected photographs will be granted to UNESCO.

Requirements for proposals:

- Maximum of 12 photographs;

- Color, minimum resolution: 350 dpi, minimum size: A4;

- Photo caption in English or French for each photograph with information (place, time, subject);

- Only images focusing primarily on female journalists;

- Price per single photograph.

Proposed photographs can be sent to l.palin@unesco.org; Cc: s.mccabe@unesco.org



