Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM We are pleased to announce the start of applications acceptance for the 8th contest for foreign journalists writing/filming materials about Kazakhstan - «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media».

The competition is initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in partnership with Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC and the Conference on Interaction and Secretariat of Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazinform reports.

The contest «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» has a rather long history - since 2014, the jury has been selecting text and video materials by foreign authors who most creatively, reliably and objectively cover various aspects of Kazakh reality. Just like in previous years, in addition to professional journalists, the works of bloggers posted both in media outlets and in their personal accounts on social networks can be considered in the competition.

Apart from the main competition nominations, this year there is a new nomination from CICA, within which one winner will be determined for work on the topic «CICA: A New Asia in a New World».

Applications with works about Kazakhstan, which were posted in foreign media or on social networks in the period from July 15, 2022, to July 15, 2023, are accepted for participation in the contest.

The winners of the competition will be determined by the jury, which includes Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, President of Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club Bibigul Zheksenbai, Chairman of the Management Board of «Kazakh Tourism» Talgat Amanbayev, as well as Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measure in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay.

According to the results of the competition, five winners from five geographical areas will be determined:

• North and South America;

• Europe;

• CIS countries;

• Middle East & Africa;

• Asia-Pacific region

and two laureates in the nomination on tourism and topic from the CICA.

The winners will be encouraged by a trip to Kazakhstan with a visit to the cities of Astana, Almaty and Mangystau region, where they will have a rich cultural program.

In addition, according to the established tradition, meetings with representatives of the public sector, experts and journalists, scientists and cultural figures of Kazakhstan will be organized especially for the laureates of the competition.

All works must be sent no later than 15 July 2023 via e-mail mediacontest@mfa.kz.

The results of the competition are scheduled to be announced by August 1, 2023.

For more information, please contact mediacontest@mfa.kz or phone +77172720987.



