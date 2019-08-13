Cabinet discusses socio-economic devpt results in Jan-Jul 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today’s governmental session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin discussed the results of the country’s socio-economic development and utilization of the national budget in January-July 2019 as well as the preparation for the 2019-2020 school year, primeminister.kz informs.

Ministers of national economy Ruslan Dalenov, industry and infrastructure development — Roman Sklyar, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossaev, First Vice Minister of Finance Berik Sholpankulov reported to the PM on the first issue of the meeting agenda.

Governors of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, Zhambyl region – Askar Myrzakhmetov, North Kazakhstan region — Kumar Aksakalov told the attendees about the socio-economic development of the regions.

According to the Prime Minister, in the context of the tasks set by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Government’s extended meeting on July 15, 2019, the Cabinet today should focus on improvement of the quality of life, increasing population incomes, creating new jobs and improvement of the investment climate.

In January-July 2019, GDP growth amounted to 4.2% against the same period last year. Positive growth is observed in construction —11.5%, trade —7.5%, transport sector —5.4%, manufacturing sector, including in mechanical engineering —17.7%, light industry —14.3 %, non-ferrous metals mining —17.2% and oil refining — 5.1%.

At the same time, sectoral ministries need to strengthen measures to achieve planned targets in coal mining, crude oil, chemical industries, and ferrous metallurgy, the PM stressed.

«Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions demonstrate economic growth in basic indicators,» Mamin said and emphasized that «governors of the regions and heads of governmental structures shall bear personal responsibility for the achievement of the final results and proper utilization of budgetary funds.»

«In order to timely and properly fulfill the initiatives of the Elbasy and President of the country regarding the improvement of the population’s wellbeing, we need to continue to actively attract investments, create productive jobs, diversify economy, increase productivity, promote exports and transfer of technologies and innovations,» the Prime Minister emphasized.

Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, governors of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, Mayor of Nur-Sultan — Altai Kulginov reported on the preparations for a new academic year.

Askar Mamin commissioned to ensure a hundred per cent readiness of schools by Sep. 1. Particular attention was given to the readiness of schools in Arys town r.

He also emphasized the importance of providing schools with textbooks, organization of children’s transportation, hot meal at school canteens and improve the schools’ material and technical infrastructure, including computerization and digitalization of educational processes.