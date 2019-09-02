Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      State of the Nation Address 2019

    Cabinet discusses key provisions of 2019 Presidential Address

    2 September 2019, 17:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held a meeting with the Cabinet members and governors of the regions for discussing the key provisions of the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address «Constructive Public Dialogue – the Basis of Stability and Prosperity of Kazakhstan,» Kazinform reports.

    It was noted that the Head of State assigned the Government with certain tasks, solution of which would contribute to further economic growth and improvement of quality of life of the population, according to the Prime Minister's press service.

    The meeting participants also focused on other tasks of attraction of foreign direct investments, development of the regions and provision of targeted social assistance.

    Tomorrow’s meeting of the Government will discuss certain measures of implementation of the Presidential Address.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn