Cabinet discusses key provisions of 2019 Presidential Address

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held a meeting with the Cabinet members and governors of the regions for discussing the key provisions of the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address «Constructive Public Dialogue – the Basis of Stability and Prosperity of Kazakhstan,» Kazinform reports.

It was noted that the Head of State assigned the Government with certain tasks, solution of which would contribute to further economic growth and improvement of quality of life of the population, according to the Prime Minister's press service.

The meeting participants also focused on other tasks of attraction of foreign direct investments, development of the regions and provision of targeted social assistance.

Tomorrow’s meeting of the Government will discuss certain measures of implementation of the Presidential Address.