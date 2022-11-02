Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cabinet discusses issues of lending to economy

2 November 2022, 09:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Economic Policy Council for discussing the issues of lending to economy, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration Timur Suleimenov, CEO of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan Yelena Bakhmutova, First Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market and others participated in the meeting.

The discussion focused on enlarging access of entrepreneurs working in energy, agriculture and other spheres to credit resources.

The Prime Minister commissioned the economic block of the Government to finalize the list of priority sectors and promising projects and additionally analyze the measures proposed with the consideration of their impact on the country’s economy.


