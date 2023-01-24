Cabinet discusses Abai region's comprehensive development plan for 2023-2027

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abai region’s comprehensive development plan has been discussed today at the Government’s weekly meeting, Kazinform reports.

According to Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, the draft comprehensive plan of Abai region’s socio-economic development for 2023-2027 was prepared after the President’s visit to the region, in accordance with his instruction. The draft plan covers nine areas and 102 activities on the region's socio-economic development.

A total of 1.9 trillion tenge will be invested in the region from 2023 to 2027, including 515 billion tenge of national budget funds, 110 billion tenge of local budget funds, 1.3 trillion tenge of private investments and 22 billion tenge to be allocated from the Education Infrastructure Support Fund, said Kuantyrov.

In his words, the comprehensive plan covers a number of activities on industrial development. For instance, construction of an ore-mining and processing enterprise, development of Aidarly copper deposit, six production facilities, as well as organization of large-scale explorations and geological surveys.

As for agro-industrial development, the region plans to purchase irrigation equipment and build meat-processing and meat products manufacturing plant, two dairy factories and two feeding platforms. Besides, two shopping malls, a five-star hotel on Lake Alakol will be built. Thermal power station No3 will be constructed. Heat and water supply lines will be reconstructed, the Minister added.

Besides, according to Kuantyrov, wastewater treatment facilities will be built in Semey city, Ayagov and Kurchatov towns.





Photo: primeminister.kz



