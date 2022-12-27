Cabinet approves draft Social Code

27 December 2022, 14:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cabinet members have discussed and approved today the draft Social Code of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Presenting the document, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova told the Cabinet about 5 main amendments.

The first amendment is the introduction of the Digital Family Map which is compiled based on data from all existing information systems of state authorities. Its main goal is to ensure equal access of all Kazakhstanis to the state support system. The Digital Family Map will serve as a tool of forming midterm and long-term objectives and areas of social policy. Benefits and allowances will be set in a pro-active format based on the data in information system.

The second amendment is a new paradigm of state support, which stipulates targeted measures to prevent social risks. Targeted social assistance is assigned to fight with the consequences of social risks.

Meanwhile the Social Code includes additional social support measures for the families with children. These measures are: prolongation of payment of child care allowances for one and a half years (up to 500,000 mothers); introduction of an initial capital for underage children which will be formed due to redistribution of 50% of the National Fund’s investment income; awarding a special status to the women who have given birth to more than 6 children and increasing benefits for them (more than 250,000 mothers).

Beginning from 2025, poverty threshold for assigning targeted social assistance wil be based on median income, but not on minimum subsistence level, the Minister said.

The third amendment is the transformation of the social service system, aimed at making special services more available for disabled persons, in particular, in rural areas.

One more change is the involvement of family members to the provision of services to a disabled person. Relatives of a disabled person will be able to work as his/her individual assistants or social workers and receive a certain payment with all appropriate social deductions.

The institution of social workers will be enhanced as part of transformation of the country’s social service system. Certified specialists only will be allowed to be employed as social workers.

The fourth amendment is increasing the level of social protection of employed people.

According to Tamra Duissenova, the social insurance system of Kazakhstan meets the international standards and real economic conditions.

As per the new Social Code, the country's insurance system will encourage legal employment of people to increase their social protection, she noted.

To achieve this goal a single mandatory payment for wage employees wil be introduced. People working online will be offered a special tax regime. Insurance tariffs will be reduced for the employers who insure their employees against accidents.

Moreover, payments for people who lost their jobs will comprise 45% of their previous income and will be paid for a period of 6 months from the State Social Insurance System.

The fifth amendment is the new approaches to the employment of population, which will be implemented in three areas. The first one is liberalization of labour market, i.e. recognition of all the forms of flexible employment, including online employment. The second area is improving the skills of workforce. The third are is the establishment of digital employment centers.

Upon completion, Tamara Duissenova noted that a package of legislative amendments was develeoped to form a new migration policy and improve labour legislation.