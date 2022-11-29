Cabinet approves Comfortable School national project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government has approved today Comfortable School national project, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov made a presentation of the project at today’s meeting of the Cabinet. The project was developed at the instruction of the President of the country.

It aims at full liquidation of dilapidated, three-shift schools and shortage of schools.

A comprehensive analysis was carried out to ensure quality implementation of the project.

«In the past 10 years, the number of school children reached 1mln children. Today their number exceeds 3.5mln children, which brought to a high load on the educational facilities. Five factors affect this problem. These are urbanization, migration of the population, demography, wear and tear of school buildings, restrained urban conditions and infill development,» said the Minister.

2.6trln tenge is required for covering 842,000 students with secondary education from 2023 to 2025. 60,000 temporary jobs will be created under the project, while 40,000 permanent jobs will be created after the commissioning of schools.

Three mechanisms will be applied in commissioning the new schools:

1) construction of schools under PPP

2) purchase of school buildings from private investors

3) construction of schools through a single operator

Following the discussion, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov proposed to approve the project and commissioned the Ministry and all state authorities and akimats to timely implement the project.



