Cabinet approves 2022-2026 Education Development Concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cabinet has approved Kazakhstan’s Education Development Concept for 2022-2026, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said, the document aims at ensuring availability of quality education at all its levels - from kindergartens to universities.

«The document contains sufficiently ambitious target indicators. By 2026, almost all preschool organizations will implement the international tools of assessment of the quality of education and teaching. Parents will be allowed to choose any kindergarten for their children based on per capita financing. An interactive map of children’s wellbeing will be implemented,» Smailov said.

Comfortable School national project is being implemented in Kazakhstan as per the President’s instruction.

By 2026, schools for 840,000 children wil be built across the country as per new construction standards.

«Special attention shall be given to the implementation of recognized tools of assessment of students’ results,» the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister reminded that the leading universities of the country are transforming into the research centers. The number of branches of foreign universities will be increased in Kazakhstan. Student bursaries will be raised more than 1.5 times by 2026. The implementation of the Concept is aimed at the improvement of the quality of education and raising Kazakhstan’s positions in international educational rankings.

Alikhan Smailov commissioned the Ministry of Enlightenment, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education together with governmental structures and local akimats to ensure timely performance of the activities outlined in the Concept.

«The Concept must be synchronized with Educated Nation and Comfortable School national projects,» he said.

The Ministry of Digital Development was commissioned to provide educational organizations with access to internet.





Photo: primeminister.kz