Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    ‘CA-Russia’ Summit kicks off in Astana

    14 October 2022, 16:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The «Central Asia – Russia» kicked off in the city of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier it was reported that during the meeting the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan are to discuss prospects of further cooperation in six-party format.

    The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of a Joint Statement of the Heads of State of the Heads of State outlining the current issues of regional cooperation in the Eurasian space.


    Central Asia Russia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations
    Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
    President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov