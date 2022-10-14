Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
‘CA-Russia’ Summit kicks off in Astana
14 October 2022, 16:35

‘CA-Russia’ Summit kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The «Central Asia – Russia» kicked off in the city of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier it was reported that during the meeting the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan are to discuss prospects of further cooperation in six-party format.

The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of a Joint Statement of the Heads of State of the Heads of State outlining the current issues of regional cooperation in the Eurasian space.


