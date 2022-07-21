Go to the main site
    • CA leaders should bend every effort to eliminate factors of instability in region - Tokayev

    21 July 2022 12:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The leaders of the Central Asian countries should bend every effort to eliminate all existing factors of instability in the region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders taking place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, today.

    The Kazakh President said that each shot at the interstate borders resounds heavily both in the countries involved and in the entire region.

    «On the contrary, namely in these current crisis conditions, our countries should serve as a role model of a civilized and responsible approach to overcoming the contradictions. We know from our own experience that the legal arrangement of the demarcation process is highly complicated. The solution of controversial issues is possible only through peaceful means in the spirit of true good-neighborly relations and respect for fundamental principles of international law. There is no alternative way for that,» Tokayev emphasized.

    According to the Kazakh Leader, ignoring or delaying the settlement of this package of problems can lead to the escalation and neutralization of all the efforts on the development of cooperation in the Central Asian region.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #President of Kazakhstan #Central Asia #Politics #Kazakhstan
