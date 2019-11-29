CA leaders pay tribute to the memory of Islam Karimov

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Leaders of Central Asian states paid the tribute to memory of the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

Heads of Central Asian states visited Scientific and Interpretive Memorial Center named after I. Karimov and laid flowers to the monument of the first President of Uzbekistan.

As Kazinform previously reported, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.