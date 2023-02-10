CA Inter-Parliamentary Forum adopts Turkistan Declaration

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The Turkistan Declaration was adopted following the Central Asian Inter-Parliamentary Forum, Kazinform reports.

It reflects prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary relations aimed at widening economic cooperation and development of the common cultural and historical space of Central Asia with its peculiar unique identity.

The Speaker thanked Uzbekistan for their readiness to host the 2nd Forum next year in Samarkand.

Besides, the Speaker held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Central Asian countries on the sidelines of the Forum.





Photo: press service of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan