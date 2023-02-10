Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

CA Inter-Parliamentary Forum adopts Turkistan Declaration

10 February 2023, 13:50
CA Inter-Parliamentary Forum adopts Turkistan Declaration

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The Turkistan Declaration was adopted following the Central Asian Inter-Parliamentary Forum, Kazinform reports.

It reflects prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary relations aimed at widening economic cooperation and development of the common cultural and historical space of Central Asia with its peculiar unique identity.

The Speaker thanked Uzbekistan for their readiness to host the 2nd Forum next year in Samarkand.

Besides, the Speaker held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Central Asian countries on the sidelines of the Forum.


Photo: press service of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Related news
Top manager of largest insurance company named Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consul in Belgium
Strengthening transport and logistics ties between Kazakhstan and Latvia is in focus
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to build craftsmen’s village
Kazakhstan's investment opportunities presented to Norwegian business
Turkish FM thanks fraternal Kazakhstan for support and aid
Kazakh Diplomat presents credentials to King of Norway
Top manager of largest insurance company named Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consul in Belgium
Kazakhstan highly appreciates UN's role in architecture of intl relations
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria discuss coop in education
Groundwater flooding possible in 2 regions Feb 16-18, met service warns
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News