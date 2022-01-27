Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    CA-India commodity turnover reaches USD 3 bln, Kazakh President

    27 January 2022, 17:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The commodity turnover between Central Asia and India in 2020 reached USD 3 bln,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the 1st Central Asia-India Summit.

    «The commodity turnover between Central Asia and India in 2020 reached USD 3 bln. Thereat the Kazakhstan’s share in sales accounts for 80%,» the President said.

    However, the current figures do not conform to the aggregate economic potential of the countries. He said that dialogue platforms such as the Central Asia-India Summit are useful for progressive growth of the countries, and for development of efficient responses to new threats and risks. He expressed confidence that the unique format of fruitful exchange of views will bring cooperation between the states to a brand new level.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Central Asia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    4 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11