CA-India commodity turnover reaches USD 3 bln, Kazakh President

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 January 2022, 17:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The commodity turnover between Central Asia and India in 2020 reached USD 3 bln,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the 1st Central Asia-India Summit.

«The commodity turnover between Central Asia and India in 2020 reached USD 3 bln. Thereat the Kazakhstan’s share in sales accounts for 80%,» the President said.

However, the current figures do not conform to the aggregate economic potential of the countries. He said that dialogue platforms such as the Central Asia-India Summit are useful for progressive growth of the countries, and for development of efficient responses to new threats and risks. He expressed confidence that the unique format of fruitful exchange of views will bring cooperation between the states to a brand new level.


President of Kazakhstan    Central Asia  
