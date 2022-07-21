Go to the main site
    • CA countries to sign Treaty of Friendship in 21st century

    21 July 2022 11:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State being held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan remains adhered to the strategic course of strengthening regional cooperation and enhancing the role of Central Asia at the global arena, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Amid the geopolitical turbulence and global economic instability, our meeting proves cohesion of the Central Asian countries and our common aspiration to jointly counter new threats and challenges. A special character of our relations is enshrined in a unique document to be adopted today - the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighborly Relations, and Cooperation for Central Asia's Development in the XXI century. This historical document embodies a new milestone in our pentalateral strategic partnership,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the event.

    The Kazakh President arrived in Cholpon-Ata on July 20 to participate in the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State. The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will debate the prospects of regional integration in the context of the current geopolitical and economic situation in the world. Several documents will be signed upon the completion of the summit.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #President of Kazakhstan #Central Asia #Politics # Kyrgyzstan #Kazakhstan
