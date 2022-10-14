14 October 2022, 17:19

CA countries increased trade turnover significantly – Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Owing to the joint efforts of the countries of Central Asia it was possible not only to return but significantly increase trade turnover between the countries above the post-pandemic levels, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the ‘Central Asia – Russia’ Summit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the Kazakh Head of State’s words, the CA countries together with Russia could fully utilize the existing potential in regional economic cooperation.

«The most important item on the agenda is to maintain a high level of human connection between our countries. It is necessary to make joint efforts to keep and bolster our centuries-long ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance. The new format will certainly give an impetus to the interaction in Central Asia,» said the Kazakh President during the Summit.

According to him, since the first consultative meeting of the leaders of the Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan in 2018 the cooperation has turned out to be sustainable.

«Owing to the joint efforts of the countries of Central Asia it was possible not only to return but significantly increase trade turnover between the countries above the post-pandemic levels. The data indicate last year the volume of interregional trade rose 34%, exceeding $6bn. I’m sure the agreements to be reached during today’s meeting will strengthen the foundation of six-party cooperation,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that during the meeting the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan are to discuss prospects of further cooperation in six-party format.

The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of a Joint Statement of the Heads of State of the Heads of State outlining the current issues of regional cooperation in the Eurasian space.