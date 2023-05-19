Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
C5+China: President Tokayev suggests storing goods at Kazakhstani warehouses

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2023, 11:35
C5+China: President Tokayev suggests storing goods at Kazakhstani warehouses Фото: t.me/aqorda_resmi

XI’AN. KAZINFORM At today’s Central Asia – China Summit Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that China takes the lead in e-commerce which offers additional opportunities to boost mutual trade. Recent widespread restrictions and lockdowns demonstrated the vital importance of the development of this sector, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

China’s e-commerce giants as Alibaba Group and JD.com have tremendous experience and potential in this sphere. Given the competitive positions of Central Asian nations, Kazakhstan suggests wider using the largest marketplaces of China for the joint promotion of goods. Kazakhstan launched its National Pavilion on the JD.com platform yesterday.

The President said Kazakhstan works on building new customs warehouses in view of increasing mutual trade. To this end, Kazakhstan offers partners to store their goods at Kazakhstan-based warehouses for logistical convenience. It will let reduce delivery time by times from Central Asia and to China and from China to Central Asia. This work may be synchronized by implementing the C5+China integrated e-platform.

