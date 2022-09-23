Go to the main site
    C5+1 Ministerial Meeting takes place in New York

    23 September 2022, 12:24

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a regular C5+1 Ministerial meeting was held with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and heads of foreign ministries of Central Asian countries. The parties discussed topical issues on the regional agenda as well as joint efforts to expand trade and economic ties, both between the countries of the region and the United States, The participants welcomed the launch of the C5+1 Virtual Secretariat, which is designed to provide institutional support and coordinated implementation of the agreements reached. In his remarks, Minister Tileuberdi stressed the importance of strengthening regional dialogue in order to enhance sustainable development and stability of the region. «Kazakhstan will make every effort to jointly address regional security issues, counter the negative effects of climate change, rational use of water resources, promote women economic empowerment and human capital development,» the Foreign Minister said. At the event, the head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry proposed to hold the next ministerial meeting in Kazakhstan.

    Photo: gov.kz
