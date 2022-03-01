Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
C5+1 high-level meeting discusses topical issues on regional agenda

1 March 2022, 20:50
GENEVA. KAZINFORM Upon the U.S. initiative, a high-level C5+1 meeting was held in the videoconference format, which was attended by Deputy Prime-Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev, Tajikistan Sirodzhiddin Mukhriddin, Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The participants discussed issues on the international and regional agenda, including the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the Central Asian region, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The C5+1 format is a multilateral mechanism of interaction among the five Central Asian countries and the United States.

It is expected that the next ministerial meeting to be attended by the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries and U.S. Secretary of State scheduled for this year in the Kazakh capital.

